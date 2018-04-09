1337 Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (1337)

1337 (CURRENCY:1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, 1337 has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. 1337 has a total market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $55,600.00 worth of 1337 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1337 coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinsMarkets and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035352 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00053115 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012228 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00082465 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00449487 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000214 BTC.

1337 Coin Profile

1337 (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2015. 1337’s total supply is 27,773,114,083 coins and its circulating supply is 24,970,760,968 coins. 1337’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates. 1337’s official website is www.1337coin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “1337 coin was created as an experimental Proof-of-Stake coin, with high rewards and inflation control system. It's a fun driven cryptocurrency that develops games for users and plans to be used as an ingame currency for online games. “

Buying and Selling 1337

1337 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, YoBit and CoinsMarkets. It is not currently possible to buy 1337 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1337 must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1337 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

