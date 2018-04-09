13,609 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $196,217.52, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

