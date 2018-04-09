Koch Industries Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,581 SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,581 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 143,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.47. 755,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,990. The stock has a market cap of $679.64, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

