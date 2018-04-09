Virtu Financial LLC Invests $159,000 in Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (CNET)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.18% of Chinanet Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Chinanet Online Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc is a holding company that conducts its primary businesses through its subsidiaries and operating entities (the variable interest entities (VIEs)). The Company is a business-to-businesses (B2B), integrated Internet technology company providing online-to-offline (O2O) sales channel expansion, precision marketing and the related data services for small and medium-sized enterprises, and entrepreneurial management and networking services for entrepreneurs in the People’s Republic of China.

