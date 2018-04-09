155,988 Shares in Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,000. Element Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Spark Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $163,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONCE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

ONCE traded up $8.30 on Monday, reaching $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,242. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $91.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,309.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.55.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,100.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Therapeutics Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

