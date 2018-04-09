$16.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (PG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post sales of $16.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.29 billion and the lowest is $15.94 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $15.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $16.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.62 billion to $67.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $68.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $68.66 billion to $69.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

PG traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,118,104. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $199,865.19, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $401,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

