X Square Capital LLC Invests $302,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,624 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,105. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $80,725.38, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.28 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.39.

In other news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $5,761,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 746,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,316,900.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $3,150,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,572.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,659 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,694. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “X Square Capital LLC Invests $302,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/1624-shares-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost-purchased-by-x-square-capital-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.