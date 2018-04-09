Jefferies Group LLC Invests $366,000 in Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Stock

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $3,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Peter Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,870. 7.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,294.52, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 133.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/17133-shares-in-bloomin-brands-inc-blmn-acquired-by-jefferies-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.