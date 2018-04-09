$178.70 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Prime Group (WPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) will report sales of $178.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Prime Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.80 million and the lowest is $178.60 million. Washington Prime Group posted sales of $202.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will report full year sales of $178.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $716.80 million to $733.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $723.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $704.70 million to $742.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Prime Group.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $187.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.93 million.

WPG has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price objective on Washington Prime Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Prime Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 28,198 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $183,005.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,567,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,707,000 after acquiring an additional 154,368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 505,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 734,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,443,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 300,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Washington Prime Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 386,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPG opened at $6.67 on Monday. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,239.23, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.99%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.35%.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

