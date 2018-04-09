Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 5,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $137.51 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $92.90 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28,880.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $135.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.16.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $539,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 12,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.24, for a total transaction of $1,466,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,603 shares of company stock worth $25,589,717 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

