$18.39 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report sales of $18.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.82 million to $19.06 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $16.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $18.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.42 million to $77.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $73.41 million to $90.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 64.06% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.08, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.99. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $149,799.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,698.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $206,710. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 808.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 392,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 78,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 75,691 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$18.39 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) This Quarter” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/18-39-million-in-sales-expected-for-fidus-investment-corp-fdus-this-quarter-updated.html.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.