Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 228,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 408,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 106,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $60.30. 1,179,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,731.90, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $69.25.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $365.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 31.93%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $341,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,454.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $30,015.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,719.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,461 shares of company stock worth $641,846 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

