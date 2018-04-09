Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 67,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 127,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $31.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25,378.05, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.61. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/18559-shares-in-liberty-global-plc-class-a-lbtya-purchased-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-updated-updated.html.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.