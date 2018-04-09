Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. ValuEngine downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Toyota Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.74.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.17. The stock had a trading volume of 233,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,378. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184,187.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/18600-shares-in-toyota-motor-corp-tm-acquired-by-quantitative-investment-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

