Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $224.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $267.95. The company has a market cap of $57,481.19, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo upped their target price on Anthem from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $247.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

In related news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total value of $455,915.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $494,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Swedish sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $15,921,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,043 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,722.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,746 shares of company stock valued at $48,887,779 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

