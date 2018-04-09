189,100 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,293,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Nektar Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $10.58 on Monday, hitting $104.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,327. The stock has a market cap of $15,105.83, a PE ratio of -189.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 156.85% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $2.12 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $45.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, COO John Nicholson sold 220,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $21,853,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,570,310.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $201,212.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,589,658.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,592 shares of company stock valued at $34,241,981 in the last ninety days. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

