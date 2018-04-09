$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (GME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.13 billion. GameStop posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.73%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

GME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,278.46, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. GameStop has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter worth about $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

