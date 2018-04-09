$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty (COTY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Coty (NYSE:COTY) will announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Coty posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In other news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 4,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 287,558,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,695,644.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. 778,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,715.01, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. Coty has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Coty’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

