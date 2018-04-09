$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (CNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.71 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $11.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE CNI) traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $73.56. 1,225,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $54,545.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

