$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (BLL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.66 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Ball from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut Ball from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.81 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Ball (BLL) traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ball has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,357.61, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $360,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $735,950.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,677 shares of company stock worth $1,867,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ball by 65.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 117,140 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ball by 16.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ball by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,227,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,710,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Ball by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,831,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,652,000 after buying an additional 39,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ball by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

