$2.60 EPS Expected for Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54. Becton Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $10.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $12.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $215.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $175.66 and a 52 week high of $248.39. The stock has a market cap of $57,375.15, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 269,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.82, for a total value of $58,737,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,420,918.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $426,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,849. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,108 shares of company stock valued at $61,321,396 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chemical Bank increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$2.60 EPS Expected for Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) This Quarter” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/2-60-eps-expected-for-becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx-this-quarter.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.