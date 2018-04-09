$233.79 Million in Sales Expected for Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) to announce sales of $233.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navigant Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.30 million. Navigant Consulting reported sales of $236.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Navigant Consulting will report full year sales of $233.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.10 million to $956.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $974.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $962.20 million to $983.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navigant Consulting.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.79 million. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Navigant Consulting’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

NCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barrington Research lowered Navigant Consulting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Navigant Consulting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NCI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 356,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $906.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Navigant Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,963,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 111,461 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $33,675,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,408,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 111,074 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,271,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 71,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Navigant Consulting by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/233-79-million-in-sales-expected-for-navigant-consulting-inc-nci-this-quarter.html.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc is a global professional services company. The Company serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. It operates through four segments. The Healthcare segment provides consulting services and business process management services. The Energy segment provides advisory solutions in business strategy and planning, distributed energy resources and renewables, energy efficiency and demand response and grid modernization The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment provides strategic, operational, valuation, risk management, investigative and compliance advisory services to clients primarily in the financial services industry.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigant Consulting (NCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigant Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigant Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.