$245.18 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report $245.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.35 million. Horizon Pharma reported sales of $220.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full-year sales of $245.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Pharma.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $274.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Mizuho raised Horizon Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Pharma from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $14.20 on Monday. Horizon Pharma has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,336.89, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 90,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,433,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,722 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 1,865.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 378,824 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/245-18-million-in-sales-expected-for-horizon-pharma-plc-hznp-this-quarter-updated.html.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Pharma (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.