Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,833 Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,262,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,418,851,000 after buying an additional 3,366,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,863,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,169,000 after buying an additional 345,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,764,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,921,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,273,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,251,000 after buying an additional 289,718 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,103,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $520,341,000 after buying an additional 1,461,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

OXY opened at $67.53 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51,670.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

