Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schlumberger (SLB)

Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after buying an additional 129,289,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after buying an additional 2,790,227 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after buying an additional 5,494,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,787,272,000 after buying an additional 548,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,762,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,321,000 after buying an additional 536,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89,069.93, a PE ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

In related news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

