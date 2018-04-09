2xLeveraged Long ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index Series B due May 24, 2041 (LBDC) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

2xLeveraged Long ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index Series B due May 24, 2041 (NYSEARCA:LBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5624 per share on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LBDC remained flat at $$14.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. 88 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719. 2xLeveraged Long ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index Series B due May 24, 2041 has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $28.41.

