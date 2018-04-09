$3.46 Billion in Sales Expected for CDW Corp (CDW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $3.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the highest is $3.53 billion. CDW reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.58 billion to $16.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase began coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

In related news, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $51,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neal J. Campbell sold 3,805 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $286,744.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,073.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CDW has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,709.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

