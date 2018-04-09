$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will report sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the highest is $4.01 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $3.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $17.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.29%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

XPO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $103.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11,541.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.41. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $106.20.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

