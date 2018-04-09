$304.14 Million in Sales Expected for ICF (ICFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post sales of $304.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ICF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.20 million. ICF posted sales of $296.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF will report full-year sales of $304.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICF.

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. ICF had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $321.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.52 million.

Several analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. BidaskClub downgraded ICF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ICF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

In related news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 14,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $883,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 61,264 shares of company stock worth $3,615,840 in the last ninety days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICF during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in ICF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 333,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of ICF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of ICF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 199,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $58.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,088.40, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. ICF has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. ICF’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

ICF Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

