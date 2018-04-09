Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $218,070.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,363.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $52,750.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $835,922.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,843 shares of company stock worth $10,393,337. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUS stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3,856.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.39 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 5.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

