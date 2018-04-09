$318.68 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to announce $318.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $313.77 million to $325.35 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $325.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $318.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.97 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,582.75, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $22.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,546.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Horgan purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $67,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,768.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $195,495. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 14,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

