Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Paccar (PCAR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paccar by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,378,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,211,000 after buying an additional 2,401,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paccar by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,223,000 after buying an additional 266,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Paccar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,251,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,113,000 after buying an additional 405,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paccar by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,041,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,203,000 after buying an additional 235,097 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Paccar by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,696,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,633,000 after buying an additional 539,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paccar news, VP Marco A. Davila acquired 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,360.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.53. 2,454,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,329.19, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Paccar has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $79.69.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Paccar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. equities analysts predict that Paccar will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Paccar in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Paccar from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Paccar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paccar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/3182-shares-in-paccar-inc-pcar-purchased-by-two-sigma-securities-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Paccar Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Paccar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paccar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.