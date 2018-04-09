$33.02 Million in Sales Expected for Autoweb Inc (AUTO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce sales of $33.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.94 million and the highest is $34.09 million. Autoweb posted sales of $37.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full-year sales of $33.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.45 million to $138.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $125.37 million to $151.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%.

Several analysts have commented on AUTO shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Autoweb from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoweb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

Shares of Autoweb stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.01. 53,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.57. Autoweb has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Boren sold 5,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $53,200.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Autoweb in the 4th quarter worth $5,631,000. Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoweb in the 4th quarter worth $4,622,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autoweb in the 4th quarter worth $3,665,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. acquired a new position in Autoweb in the 4th quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoweb in the 4th quarter worth $2,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc, formerly Autobytel Inc, is an automotive marketing services company that assists automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through the programs for online lead referrals, dealer marketing products and services, and online advertising programs and mobile products.

