$34.63 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce sales of $34.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.99 million and the highest is $35.90 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $39.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $34.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $161.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $165.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $127.04 million to $193.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dynagas LNG Partners from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE DLNG) traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 333,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.23. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership, which focuses on owning and operating liquid natural gas (LNG) carriers. The Company’s vessels are employed on multi-year time charters with international energy companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated a fleet of six LNG carriers, consisting of the three LNG carriers in its Initial Fleet, the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River, and three 2013-built Ice Class LNG carriers that the Company acquired from its Sponsor the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River, and the Lena River (collectively referred as its Fleet).

