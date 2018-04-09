OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $453,000 in Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:NORW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:NORW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Global X Funds as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Funds during the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Funds by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Funds in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Funds by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,639,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NORW traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 61,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,073. Global X Funds has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

