Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo (WFC)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo by 10.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,753,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927,679 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo by 19.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,327,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,906 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo by 396.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,894,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 314,755,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,440,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded Wells Fargo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.47 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS raised Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of Wells Fargo stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.25. 17,024,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,988,547. Wells Fargo has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $254,765.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

