Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,730,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 1,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 65,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVNTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ:LVNTA opened at $53.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $62.41.

Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $14.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $14.27. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures had a net margin of 5,360.87% and a return on equity of 8.66%. equities research analysts predict that Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures Company Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

