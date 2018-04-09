$37.76 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to announce sales of $37.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the lowest is $29.77 million. Nordic American Tanker posted sales of $55.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full year sales of $37.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.73 million to $220.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $253.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $184.77 million to $300.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $36.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.46 million.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 73.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 80,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 82,687 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 727,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 210,225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 784,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 134,898 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tanker stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 1,374,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,328. Nordic American Tanker has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -16.44%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil.

