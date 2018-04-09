3D Systems (DDD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray restated their neutral rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) in a research report released on Thursday, March 15th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vetr downgraded 3D Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

3D Systems stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 1,242,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,126. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1,280.95, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.42.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $283,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

