3D Systems (DDD) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vetr downgraded 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray raised 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

3D Systems stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 1,242,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,126. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1,280.95, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.42.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,204,133 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after buying an additional 446,610 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,807,983 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 62.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,086,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 996,768 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,058,191 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 433,595 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

