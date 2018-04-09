Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $396,000 in U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 448.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,207,000 after buying an additional 392,972 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,648,000 after buying an additional 330,177 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 4,650.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 215,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 211,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after buying an additional 198,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,057,000.

In related news, Vice Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $741,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,905,229.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $41,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,990 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. U.S. Concrete, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.92, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $341.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

USCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

