$490.18 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild (BLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) will announce $490.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.10 million and the highest is $493.10 million. TopBuild reported sales of $441.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $490.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Nomura raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TopBuild to $82.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:BLD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 168,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $2,719.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 23,112 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,713,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Joachimczyk sold 2,227 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $169,586.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,278.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,271 shares of company stock worth $2,405,043. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100,094 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

