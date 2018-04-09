$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) will report $5.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes, a GE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes, a GE will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.72 billion to $23.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $26.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes, a GE.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Baker Hughes, a GE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen set a $55.00 price target on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes, a GE from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Baker Hughes, a GE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.03 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baker Hughes, a GE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes, a GE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,073,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,931,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,327,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,244,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes, a GE stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,584.49, a PE ratio of -28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08. Baker Hughes, a GE has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $43.27.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

