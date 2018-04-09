$510.54 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (GES) This Quarter

Analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report $510.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.09 million. Guess? posted sales of $458.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $510.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $20.74 on Monday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,706.36, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

