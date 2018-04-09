OppenheimerFunds Inc. Takes Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,659,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,493,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,248,000 after buying an additional 496,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,069,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,199,000 after buying an additional 358,983 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 319,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 180,448 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 383,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 174,800 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of LPT opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,780.47, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

