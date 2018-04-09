5,447 Shares in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 829.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter.

TOK stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.58. 4,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,311. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

