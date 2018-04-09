$580.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will post $580.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $579.60 million to $582.63 million. Cypress Semiconductor posted sales of $531.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $580.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $597.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.15 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6,272.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.07. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.14%.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,021.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 43,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $774,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

