Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 5,933 Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,933 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Zions Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dianne R. James sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $81,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Zions Bancorp stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10,108.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Zions Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $57.29.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

