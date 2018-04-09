$628.16 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce sales of $628.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $611.00 million and the highest is $645.31 million. Verso reported sales of $616.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $628.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verso.

VRS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Verso from $11.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $20.00 target price on Verso and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other Verso news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $821,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 782,573 shares of company stock worth $13,455,642 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,377,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verso by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS opened at $16.35 on Monday. Verso has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $563.34, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$628.16 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (VRS) This Quarter” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/628-16-million-in-sales-expected-for-verso-co-vrs-this-quarter.html.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and northern bleached hardwood Kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades, as well as to manufacture tissue products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.