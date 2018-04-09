6,391 Shares in UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 399.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,132,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,370,000 after buying an additional 3,304,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,541,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,085,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,470 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,388,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,242 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,905,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,606,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $483,374,000 after purchasing an additional 591,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $2,463,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.22, for a total transaction of $3,276,721.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $14.50 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.06.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $223.96 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $164.60 and a twelve month high of $250.79. The company has a market capitalization of $216,717.80, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

